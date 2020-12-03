Walcott man arrested for having images of underage girls in sex acts

A Walcott man has been arrested for possessing images of underage girls engaged in sex acts or posing on his cell phone, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday night.

Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, is charged with six counts of purchase or possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act.

Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Sheriff Tim Lane said the investigation began last year and that it took time to go through Reimers’ cell phone.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Anthony Johnson, on Nov. 16, 2018, Reimers' Google Pixel 2 cell phone had images depicting females, between the ages of 13 and 15 years old engaged in sex acts or posing naked.

Reimers was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $12,000 bond, cash or surety.

