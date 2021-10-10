Wilton man arrested in connection with credit union robbery

Davenport police arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man early Sunday in connection with the June 30 robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport.
Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and having an open container of alcohol. Lyman was also arrested on a Mercer County, Illinois, arrest warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the Scott County Jail and online court records.
Police were called to the credit union, 2102 East Kimberly Road, at 10:40 a.m. June 30 to investigate a report of a robbery.
According to police, Lyman picked up an unnamed co-defendant at a fast-food restaurant and drove him to the bank. Lyman parked in a nearby parking lot as his passenger headed into the bank and then ran out back to the vehicle. The pair then fled at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.
Lyman drove his unnamed co-defendant to the area of West 3rd and Marquette streets in Davenport, where he purchased a new vehicle with cash and left the area, according to police.
The vehicle used in the robbery was later recovered with Lyman's prescription pills and "indicia" located in a front passenger compartment.
Police previously arrested Zachary A. Cahill, 29, of Davenport, in August in connection with the robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union.
Cahill is also charged in Rock Island County with robbing the U.S. Bank branch, 3411 18th Ave., on June 18.
In Scott County, Cahill is charged with one count of second-degree robbery for his role in robbing the I.H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to police, Cahill walked into the credit union, implied that he was armed and demanded the teller give him money. Cahill fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money.
Lyman was arrested after Davenport police were called at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the Hy-Vee grocery store at 3019 Rockingham Road to a report of suspicious activity. Store staff reported that Lyman had allegedly stolen and placed two pumpkins in his vehicle.
Lyman was stopped by police in the grocery store parking lot and admitted to placing the pumpkins in the trunk of the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. Lyman did not purchase the pumpkins, according to police. Officers also reported observing two shooters of Fireball Whiskey on a center console, one of which was missing a lid and half empty.