Wilton man arrested in connection with credit union robbery

Davenport police arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man early Sunday in connection with the June 30 robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport.

Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and having an open container of alcohol. Lyman was also arrested on a Mercer County, Illinois, arrest warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the Scott County Jail and online court records.

Police were called to the credit union, 2102 East Kimberly Road, at 10:40 a.m. June 30 to investigate a report of a robbery.

According to police, Lyman picked up an unnamed co-defendant at a fast-food restaurant and drove him to the bank. Lyman parked in a nearby parking lot as his passenger headed into the bank and then ran out back to the vehicle. The pair then fled at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

Lyman drove his unnamed co-defendant to the area of West 3rd and Marquette streets in Davenport, where he purchased a new vehicle with cash and left the area, according to police.