A Sarasota, Florida woman sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her ex-husband to death at NorthPark Mall in 2008 has died in prison.
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Thursday that Debi Olson, 63, died of natural causes at 5:20 a.m. in a hospice room at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville. She had been staying there because of a chronic illness.
Olson pleaded guilty in May 2009 to first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in the death of Mauricio Droguett, 52.
Droguett and Olson were married for 20 years before they divorced in Florida in 2004, the Quad-City Times has reported.
Olson trailed Droguett across the country in the weeks leading up to the fatal stabbing. Droguett was the comptroller for the Carson & Barnes Family Circus, which was scheduled for a series of shows in the parking lot at NorthPark Mall.
She stabbed him as he walked inside of the mall one morning before stores opened in July 2008.
In Ohio, 11 days before the attack here, Olson was arrested at the Preble County Fairgrounds where the circus was set up. She was found in possession of a knife and a hammer, which she used to try to injure Droguett.
