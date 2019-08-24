One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Clinton County, Sheriff Rick Lincoln said.
At 1:50 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 3000 block of U.S. 67 south of Folletts to investigate a crash.
A motorcycle carrying a man and a woman failed to negotiate a curve on the highway and crashed into the ditch, Lincoln said.
Both riders, who were not wearing helmets, were thrown from the bike and rendered unconscious, Lincoln said.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals.
About 3:30 p.m., the Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office reported to sheriff's investigators that the woman had died, Lincoln said.
The man remains hospitalized. His condition was not available late Saturday.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notifications.
The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Low Moor Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol and Genesis Ambulance.
