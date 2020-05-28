Woman wanted in connection with Davenport robbery apprehended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities have apprehended one of two people wanted in connection with the December robbery of a Davenport woman who was seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ moving car while trying to get her possessions back.

Lindsey Nicole Berhenke, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday. She is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law and carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

Berhenke was being held Thursday in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for the robbery charge. She also is being held without bond for warrants out of Dallas County, Texas, where she is facing several assault charges.

Police continue to look for her alleged accomplice, Gordon Lonzo Skinner, 31, who also is charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the arrest affidavits, at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 30, Berhenke and Skinner went to the woman’s apartment in the 3500 block of W. 43rd St., where they assaulted her to take her purse.

The victim was supposed to have a large amount of money that day.