The young man injured Sunday while burning brush in Colona has been flown to University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City for further treatment.
Colona firefighters were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of 6th Street to assist the victim, described as a young man, a spokesman for the Colona Fire Department said Tuesday. The victim suffered burns to his face, hands and extremities while using an accelerant to burn brush.
He initially was sent to a Quad-Cities hospital for treatment, but has since been sent to Iowa City, the spokesman said. The department did not have an update on his condition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.