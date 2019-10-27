Just because it’s Halloween doesn’t mean you’ll see bats – other than costumed characters collecting candy — in the Quad-City area.
But bat species are present in the region, and they probably include some rare ones. Calls that most likely emanate from two rare species have been logged at Nahant Marsh, Davenport.
Brian Ritter, Nahant Marsh executive director, said Nahant Marsh did bat surveys in 2017 with The Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (a National Science Foundation program that supports historically underrepresented students in the STEM fields), and the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
That summer, Nahant Marsh confirmed calls from:
- Big Brown Bats
- Eastern Red Bats
- Hoary Bats
- Silver-Haired Bats
- Little Brown Bats
- Evening Bats
- Eastern Pipistrelles (also known as Tri-Colored Bats.)
“We also had probable hits for Northern Long-Eared Bats and Indiana Bats,” Ritter said.
Earlier this year, researchers used a bat recorder and confirmed the presence of the same bat species, along with even more probable hits for Northern Long-Eared Bats, a federally threatened species, and Indiana Bats, which are federally endangered.
The Anabat swoops in with findings
Researchers used an Anabat, a system designed to help users identify and survey bats. It detects and analyzes the animals’ echolocation calls.
The logging device monitors bat activity in the absence of human intervention.
Nahant Marsh borrowed the Anabat from the U. S. Fish and Wildlife, and put it outdoors, where it analyzed and recorded sounds.
“Every summer we get some money to hire undergraduate students to do research here and fund equipment,” he said.
The Anabat was deployed several times in a variety of different locations at the marsh.
Representatives from U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service came to Nahant Marsh two different times to set up mist nets and try to capture bats, but the weather didn’t cooperate either time.
“The Anabat captured a lot of data, with hundreds and hundreds of calls,” he said. It doesn’t reveal populations, but it does provide information about which calls likely emanated from certain species.
This year, Nahant Marsh bought its own Anabat, which recorded nine different species. Again, it showed the likelihood of the presence of the Northern Long-eared Bat and the Indiana Bat, both of which are important to the ecosystem.
“We need them desperately, “Ritter said. “There is a tremendous amount of misperception about bats.”
“They fly around all night and eat bugs,” he said, and called the creatures “under-appreciated.”
“We’re really excited about it,” Ritter said. Nahant Marsh may do mist netting next year to confirm the presence of both species.
The presence of the bats will affect how areas of the marsh, particularly vegetation, are managed.
The bats roost in trees with loose bark such as shellbark hickory, shagbark hickory and silver maples, which are present at the marsh.
“Bats climb underneath the bark and are sheltered during the day,” Ritter said. “Having roost trees is important to these species in summer time.”
Marsh managers will protect loose-bark trees already in place and plant other trees that provide that habitat.
Sometimes the bats also hang out in dead trees that are sloughing their bark – for example, dying ash trees with loosening bark.
By this time of year, bats either have migrated to warmer climes or hibernate, he said. Insect populations have disappeared, so the animals don’t have anything to eat.
Once warm weather returns, along with insects, the bats will be back.
Bat populations decline
Findings of the two rare species are important because fewer bats overall exist. “It seems like all our bat species are declining, even the Little Brown Bats,” Ritter said.
Bat populations have declined because of White-nose Syndrome, a disease in North American bats, along with loss of habitat and use of pesticides.
According to Bat Conservation International, more than 1,390 species of bats around the world play ecological roles vital to natural ecosystems and human economies.
They eat vast number of insects, including some of the most damaging agricultural pests. Others pollinate plants. Additionally, bat droppings (called guano) are rich natural fertilizer.
