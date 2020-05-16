Davenport, Bettendorf fitness centers will open Monday, with limitations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds' most recent orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic allowed fitness centers to reopen on Friday, most were delaying the opening to Monday, with multiple changes.

Bettendorf Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road: Guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering; staff will be wearing face coverings.

Equipment has been spaced to allow for safe social distancing and those pieces that could not be moved a safe distance will be off-limits.

There will be no access to showers, saunas or the indoor pool, and there will be no rentals, pickup basketball, or group programming of any kind.

Fitness classes limited to 10 participants or less are scheduled to begin on May 26.

Personal training may resume. Pickleball play will be allowed on a reservation basis-only for members. With tennis, only one parent will be allowed to stay with their child.

Hours will be the same as they were before closure, with a switch to summer hours on May 26.