LOS ANGELES — Davenport was part of a question asked in last week’s Democratic presidential debate. The reason why might not flatter Quad-Citians.
Moderator Tim Alberta, a reporter at POLITICO, asked candidates if they’d support a policy to relocate Americans away from places such as Davenport that are sure to be pummeled by climate change-related natural disasters.
“Many scientists say that even if the U.S. reduced its carbon footprint to zero by the year 2050, the damage will have been done, that climate change will have made certain places in the U.S. unlivable,” Alberta said in his question, which was first directed at Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“So knowing this,” Alberta continued, “would you support a new federal program to subsidize the relocation of American families and businesses away from places like Miami or Paradise, Calif., perhaps, Davenport, Iowa, because we know these places are going to be hit time and time again?”
Almost all of the Democratic candidates responded. Yet only a few answered the question directly.
The most direct answers came from Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and from entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
“I very much hope we're not going to have to relocate entire cities, but we will probably have to relocate some individual residents,” said Klobuchar.
Yang said, “We should obviously be paying to relocate Americans away from places that are hit by climate change. We're already doing it. We relocated a town in Louisiana that became uninhabitable because the sea levels rose. And we know that town is not alone. That's playing out in coastal areas around the country.
“The question is, do you leave that town on its own to fend for itself?” he asked. “Or do you come together as a country and say, we need to protect our people from climate change? Part of my plan is literally called ‘move people to higher ground,’ because that's what we need to do. And that's literal and figurative.”
Tom Steyer, billionaire businessman and activist, did not directly answer the question. “I am hoping that we, in fact, will do what I'm suggesting, which is declare a state of emergency on day one of my presidency,” he said.
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg also did not directly answer, instead saying he “live[s] in one of those river cities that you're talking about. Not only that, I live right by the river. My neighborhood flooded in the second of two once in a millennium floods that we had in two years. Do the math on that. So I know what's at stake.
“And it's why I insist that we act with a carbon tax and dividend with massive increases in renewable research, on renewable energy, energy storage, and carbon storage,” Buttigieg added.
LOS ANGELES — Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor who has emerged as an unlikely presidential power player, faced fierce attacks over his fundraising and readiness Thursday night in a high-stakes debate that tested the strength of the fresh-faced Democrat just six weeks before primary voting begins.
Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the question after responding to a different question. “We have enormous opportunities,” he said. “For example, you talk about, would we relocate people who, in fact, were in a position where they lost their home? We have to not rebuild to the standard that existed before when we talk about when we come in and help people. We have to rebuild with the standard that exists today.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to the question itself. “Tim, in all due respect, your question misses the mark,” he said. “It is not an issue of relocating people in towns. The issue now is whether we save the planet for our children and our grandchildren.
“The United States has got to lead the world,” Sanders added. “And maybe, just maybe, instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year globally on weapons of destruction, maybe an American president, i.e. Bernie Sanders, can lead the world, instead of spending money to kill each other, maybe we pool our resources and fight our common enemy, which is climate change.”
Klobuchar contributed that climate change conversations must not only include “what’s happening on the coasts” but also “what's happening in the Midwest, where I'm from. It's not flyover country to me. I live there.
“And what we are seeing there is unprecedented flooding,” she added. “We're seeing an increase, 50% increase in homeowners insurance over the last few years. And when we make these changes, we have to make clear to people that when we put a price on carbon, that that money is going to come back to those areas where people are going to be hurt, where jobs are going to change, and to make them whole with their energy bills.”
More than six million viewers tuned into the debate, which was held in Los Angeles. That’s the lowest mark of the six nationally televised debates. A seventh debate will be held Jan. 14, in Des Moines. The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3.
