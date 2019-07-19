What started out as an idea to keep two-on-two basketball interesting has turned into a way for friends to stay connected and feel like a “community” after leaving for college.
After getting tired of playing pick-up basketball with friends, Davenport North High School graduates Alonzo Morales, Adam Borcher, Connor Carstens, Nic Guinn, and Rudy Juarez decided in 2016 to form their own sports league, calling themselves Community Coss after Quad-City Times Sports Editor Matt Coss.
When the group started, there were 16 people playing organized basketball. Now, it has expanded to a group of 32 playing sand volleyball together every week. The group has played 10 seasons of basketball, one season of football and is now in season six of sand volleyball.
“The whole plan of sand volleyball was to have us all hang out on Wednesdays without being too cliquey and for everybody to be closer before we went off to college,” said Alonzo Morales co-founder of Community Coss.
When they were in high school, the group was called Driveway Coss, since they were only playing basketball. After beginning to play other sports, they changed the name to Community Coss.
“The basketball aspect was the number one thing we were going through,” said Connor Carstens, co-founder of Community Coss. “That was the base, and then it kind of started to expand into football and then we did Sand Coss last year, and we keep trying to do Sand Coss. Basketball’s kind of taken a backseat right now.”
The basketball games were less organized than sand volleyball is, Morales said. They would play basketball whenever they felt like or just decide on a day. Volleyball has been scheduled since they started so everyone involved could take work off, he said.
Multiple people created the league, but Morales is the main organizer of the sports. “I don’t think we’ve ever played basketball without Alonzo,” said co-founder Nic Guinn. They all agreed that nothing happens unless Morales is involved.
Although the age of the group members range from 16 to 21, a majority of the group and its founders graduated last year. Before they left for college, the group started playing sand volleyball and created their teams randomly so everyone could get to know each other better, Morales said.
The group has been brought closer together and still talks and see each other even though they no longer attend the same school. There are problems here and there, but it brought everyone back together, said co-founder Adam Borcher.
“Through doing that, we go out to eat almost every day afterwards or we’ll hang out,” Borcher said. “We have big group chats, just (saying) who wants to hang out or who wants to go out to eat or something to stay connected.”
Along with sand volleyball and basketball, the group has played football and occasionally bags. The football phase was short-lived, Carstens said. Since most of them played high school football, they waited until after the season ended to play on their own. By that time, it had gotten too cold and rainy, he said.
The group decided to name themselves after Matt Coss after seeing him at basketball games and on Twitter, Borcher said.
“At the time, I think he was the only person locally we knew who was a sports reporter,” said co-founder Rudy Juarez. “We were just kind of into sports and we were doing a league so we thought we might as well call ourselves Driveway Coss.”
Since Coss live-tweets during local sporting events, the group decided to do the same thing, Borcher said. The group even asked Coss to sign a mini basketball at a game while they were in high school, he said.
Community Coss is active on Twitter tweeting statistics, scores and game information when they play.
