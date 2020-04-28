Davenport OKs $1 million in aid to renters

In Davenport, renters can request up to $1,000 a month for three months. The money is a grant and will not have to be paid back. It will be paid directly to the landlord.

Applications are available now, and city staff will begin reviewing them Friday. The hope is to get awards made as quickly as possible — within a week or two, Berger said.

To be eligible, applicants must have been living in their rental unit on Jan. 1, 2020; they must have been current on their rent and utilities as of March 1, 2020; they must have lost their job or 50% of their monthly income because of COVID-19; and they must have applied for unemployment benefits.

The income limit for a one-person household is $30,450; that is, current income after job loss.

To find an application, go to davenportiowa.com/tbra.

If you do not have internet access, call 563-888-3424 and leave a message to have an application mailed to you. Or, you may pick up (and drop off) an application from the lobby of the Heritage building, 501 W. 3rd St. Applications are not available at city hall.

As for small businesses that are suffering, Berger said the city hopes to offer some relief to them, too, but any program aimed at them "is a couple of weeks out."