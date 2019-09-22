The mother of a special-needs student who previously lived in the Davenport School District plans to go on a hunger strike while she seeks compensatory education for her daughter.
Gina Hale, longtime special-education advocate for Davenport Community Schools students, said Sunday she plans to announce a hunger strike at the Davenport School Board meeting on Monday night.
”We have filed (in May) for due process against the district for compensatory education," she said. "We spent the entire summer in mediation with the school district. Now they have refused to settle."
"We have had our scheduling conference with the judge and been informed that the school district wants the entire case dismissed,” she said. “That happened Wednesday.”
“I decided last week to go ahead and start a hunger strike and to wait until Monday so I could announce it at the school board meeting, and give them one more opportunity," Hale said.
Hale said the district plans to have the case dismissed because her daughter, 18, no longer lives in the district. "She’s back in residential school in South Dakota, where she is thriving and has recovered quite a lot of the ground she missed while she was in Iowa," Hale said.
Hale will speak at the Open Forum at the board meeting that will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 in the Jim Hester Board Room, (second floor) Achievement Service Center, 1702 Main S., Davenport. Regular board meetings are open to the public.
"I'm going to end by inviting other parents who have had difficulties with special education to come and join me, sit with me, share their stories, get their stories out," she said.
She doesn't expect anyone else to fast or go on a hunger strike, she said. She wants to see the program the district has planned for her daughter.
“I want my daughter to receive compensatory education. I want my daughter to be in a placement where she is safe and can learn," Hale said. "I would love if the district allowed me to partner with them and helped them build programs like this.”
"I’m willing to put my life on the line for my kid. Like any parent would," Hale said.
She is "devastated" by the situation and its impact on her family. "I have to live in South Dakota so my daughter can get the placement she needs," said Hale, who is missing out on her other children's activities and educations.
Because she lives in South Dakota, she cannot run for the school board or vote in the Davenport School Board election, she said. "And my child is being denied equal protection under the law.”
Davenport district administrators did not respond to requests for comments.
