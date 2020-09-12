Davenport Police found an unresponsive man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Police found an unresponsive man in the roadway in the 1900 block of 48th Street early Saturday morning.

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS were called to the area at 2:14 a.m.

He was taken to Genesis East Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563- 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

