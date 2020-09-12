 Skip to main content
Davenport Police found an unresponsive man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Davenport Police found an unresponsive man in the roadway in the 1900 block of 48th Street early Saturday morning.

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS were called to the area at 2:14 a.m.

He was taken to Genesis East Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563- 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

