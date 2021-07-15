Davenport police received hundreds of fireworks complaints over Fourth of July weekend

The city of Davenport received more than 300 fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to Lyndsey Seifert, records bureau supervisor for the Davenport Police Department, 303 fireworks complaints were called in from July 1 through July 5. Seifert said no citations were issued, according to information provided following an open records request by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

In Bettendorf, Police Capt. Justin Paul said the department received 73 fireworks complaints, but no citations were issued.

Moline police officers responded to 166 fireworks calls between July 1 and July 5, according to Jon Leach, public information officer for the Moline Police Department. Officers issued three citations over the holiday weekend.

It is unknown how many complaints were received by Rock Island or East Moline.

Fireworks injuries sent 13 people to Quad-City emergency rooms from July 1 through July 5.

According to Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System, Genesis hospitals treated six patients: five at the Davenport location and one at the Silvis hospital.

Seven people were treated for fireworks injuries at UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals, according to Ashe Simpson, former marketing communications specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0