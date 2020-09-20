Davenport revitalization: 'East 2nd Street is going to look completely different'

As for the two business that were run out by the flood — Trash Can Annie and Ragged Records — they are expected to be relocating to the west side of 311 E. 2nd St. in a building that had housed Abernathy's and Dress for Success before the flood.

The building is now owned by Stopulos.

The east side of that building is still available, but is expected to be occupied "by a tenant familiar to Quad-City music fans," Stopulos said.

Great River Brewery

The building that housed Great River Brewery until flood waters from the failed HESCO barrier literally ran employees and customers out of the bar on April 30, 2019, is expected to be open by January with the name Great Revivalist Brewing.

And it will have an entirely different look, with the installation of an interior mezzanine level with a walk-out balcony. From this vantage point, patrons will be able to look down on patrons in the existing triangular space below as well as out toward the Mississippi River and Lock & Dam 15.

And, for the first time, the establishment will offer food — pizza, pannini and salads.