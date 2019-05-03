Davenport's low-lying Garden Addition off West River Drive and Concord Street was staying dry Thursday, with five large pumps and several smaller models pumping out water collecting on the streets with nowhere to drain.
The large earthen dike that protects the residential area from flooding on Black Hawk Creek — which rises as the swollen Mississippi River backs up into it — was holding steady, 1st Ward Ald. Rick Dunn said.
The city sent out flyers on Wednesday saying that if there was concern for failure, fire department personnel would drive through the neighborhood with lights and sirens.
Just north of the large earthen levee, resident Susan Beamer said she wasn't especially worried about flooding, as she has lived in her house for 37 years, surviving the flood of 1993, and her dad had survived the flood of 1965.
But, "the creek is up to the top — THE top," she said.
Her basement has taken on water and her sump pumps are turning on about every three minutes, she said.
After 1965, she said, a new basement was built and electrical outlets were put near the ceiling so they wouldn't get submerged, thereby turning off the pumps.
On Wednesday, a portion of the creek was seeping across the bridge in the area of one of the smaller pumps that had been protected by sandbags by city crews.
Walking up and down Pansy Avenue was Ken Leonard, who is retired and lives elsewhere in Davenport, but wants to keep an eye on the area because his mother lives in the neighborhood.
"I'm just checking things out in case she needs help," he said.
At Dominaga's Mexican Restaurant on the corner of Concord Street and Pansy, Yevette Muzon said the business closed only one time because of flooding and that was because of a torrential rain, not river flooding.
"I think it's a little dangerous," she said of people driving over the bridge over Black Hawk Creek. "I wish people would respect the signs. They want to be nosy. But you can see this on the internet. You don't have to be here in person."
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Video from the Roam Restaurant and Bar in downtown Davenport shows the moment a HESCO barrier failed sending floodwaters from the Mississippi …
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.
