Davenport Schools, bit by bit, forge ahead with reopening plans

Step by step, the Davenport School Board is planning the return of administrators, students and sports, with a school start date of Aug. 24.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures, administrators continue to plan for sessions to begin again.
During a regular school board meeting Tuesday, Davenport Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said a virtual graduation program will be broadcast June 6 on KWQC. “We’ll try to make it as meaningful as we possibly can,” he said.
In the meantime, the district administration center and its tenants will open Monday, Kobylski said.
Summer school will tentatively begin July 15, with a later-than-usual start date.
Additionally, Koblski said, the district is “knee-deep in a hiring cycle” because many educators are retiring.
The district Return to Learn plan is due July 1 to the Iowa Department of Education, he said. The plans are designed to help districts and nonpublic schools:
- Ensure remote-learning options are available for all students
- Help students catch up for learning they have missed during school closures
- Integrate public-health strategies
- Enable schools to move between on-site and remote learning as needed
- Help the department and the Area Education Agencies understand how best to support schools.
The Department of Education is releasing guidance in chunks, Kobylski said.
The district must determine whether it plans to continue with online learning platforms, classroom learning or a hybrid approach.
Board members plan to join various teams, including more than 100 people, working on the Return to Learn plan.
