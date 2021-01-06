Davenport's Elm Street bridge has been closed since 2018. Replacement plans just hit a snag.

"This is probably one of the projects I receive the most calls on," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "People want the bridge open. My position on this is pretty simple: It's under budget. We can't wait a year to bring it forward," adding he felt that it was doubtful the city would see the desired savings by rebidding the project.

"You're delaying for an entire year a bridge that's been out for a while now," Gripp said. "This is one of the most important connector streets on the east side of Davenport, and the residents are ready to have it back in (service). They will not be happy if we wait another entire calendar year."

Aldermen Matt Dohrmann, 5th Ward, and Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, echoed Gripp's comments.

The condition of the Elm Street bridge, built in 1937, has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns.

No vehicles or pedestrians have been allowed to cross the bridge between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue since its closure, forcing traffic onto a detour route.

If approved, bridge demolition would begin this winter and new construction would begin in the spring, weather permitting, with a bridge scheduled to open by the end of the 2021 construction season, according to city staff.

The bid contract could come before council later this month for approval, should two aldermen request it be placed on the agenda for the next council cycle.

