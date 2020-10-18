David Robinson: 'You have to sacrifice something'

When I was at Rocky, Coach Duncan Reid helped change my life. He literally had a shoe box full of letters from colleges. And I didn’t understand what it was. I was looking at it, 'like OK, what is this?' He sat me down and said, 'Well, it is colleges that want you to come play for them because they like the way you play.' At that time in my life, nobody ever finished high school. I wasn’t thinking past high school because it wasn’t part of our family. I was the oldest grandchild. Besides high school, nobody went to college. I had the opportunity. It presented itself.

I was at practice one night and I got smart with him and he got upset and he kicked me out. And he said, I will be down to see your grandma. I didn’t think he was coming in to the apartment complex down there to talk to me or my grandma. But he came down, and he came right in and told her what happened. And from that point on, my grandma said, ‘You will never have to worry about him again.’ And that was it. And he said, ‘Hey from here on out, we gotta make sure we get our grades right. We got to start bringing them up. It’s got to be important to you, to have your grades.' Just that little advice that he gave me and just taking that opportunity to actually care about somebody...Ever since then, I’ve always been coaching.When I came back, he would ask me to help with the basketball leagues and stuff. After basketball, I just kept going. I love working with kids. I love trying to get them opportunities that I had. It’s a big world out there. And a lot of kids don’t know it, but it’s hard work. You are going to have to sacrifice something to get there. When you’re in high school, unfortunately, it’s your time. You got to sacrifice your time to make yourself better to get to where you’re trying to get at.