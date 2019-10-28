MUSCATINE – The end of Daylight Saving Time is coming up this weekend, but the maintenance department at the Muscatine County Courthouse is not worried about having to set the giant clock in the tower of the building back one hour.
According to Sherry Seright, budget administrator and maintenance and capital projects manager, the clock tower will change to the correct time automatically. She explained the clock, which was replaced in 2012, is synchronized with the Official National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Atomic Clock in Denver, Colo. The time will change automatically to standard time.
“That was the beauty of having it redone,” she said. “You don’t have to have someone up in the tower resetting it. It will reset itself.”
She said, strangely, the clock has had issues with one face being off from the other three faces of the clock.
You have free articles remaining.
When Daylight Saving Time "falls back" to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday, it means to many people they will get an extra hour of sleep.
Daylight Saving Time began in 1916 during World War I as a way of saving fuel and was used inconsistently. Congress approved the practice of alternating between Daylight Saving Time and standard time during the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The standardized dates of the change are the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November.
In 2017, six Iowa legislators proposed eliminating Daylight Saving Time in the state, making Central Standard Time the time in the state throughout the year. Nearly every state in the United States, except for Hawaii and Arizona, observes Daylight Saving Time. President Donald Trump has endorsed making Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.