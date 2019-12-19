{{featured_button_text}}
FAIRPORT, Iowa — One person has died in a house fire in a community along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fairport, which sits about 7 miles east of Muscatine.

The victim's name, the fire cause and other details have not been released.

