Death toll rises as Quad-City leaders urge people to stay home, including Easter

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a third COVID-19 patient in the county Thursday, while the top Scott County Health Department official urged Quad-City faith leaders to suspend all public gatherings.

The Rock Island County patient was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized at his time of death.

The health department in Rock Island reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 85. Six patients are hospitalized.

Across the river, Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 88. There was one new hospitalization.

Rivers stressed the need for continued social-distancing and focused on activities at local religious institutions.

"I want to urge faith leaders to not gather in groups and follow the guidelines set up in both Iowa and Illinois," Rivers said. "I would encourage all gatherings that have been planned be postponed or canceled.

“We acknowledge the important role faith and religious observances play for many in our community, especially during times of uncertainty such as the one we are currently experiencing," he told reporters.