Deere to judge: Keep Davenport injunction in place

All nine people said they "personally observed the picketers' improper and unsafe conduct" at an employee entrance and a contractor gate at Davenport Works, the motion states. The five drivers signed prepared documents, which contained identical wording.

In their request for the injunction, Deere told Greve that picketers were jumping close to or in front of trucks and some trucks and vendors were refusing to enter the property, due to the picketing.

The request indicated that picketers were, "yelling, cussing and photographing" some who entered the plant and "aggressively waving" signs, including in ways that blocked drivers' field of vision.

In addition to defending the evidence presented by Deere, the motion seeking to uphold the injunction states that, contrary to the union's claims, the company did notify them of the intent to request the injunction.

In addition to communicating their concerns about safety at the plant and "harassment" and "intimidation" by picketers, a Deere employee sent an email to a union official at 7:22 on the night before Deere filed for the injunction, indicating the legal action was coming.

There was no indication or evidence that the union official read the email that evening, prior to the next day's order.

+6 Two judges. Two different rulings on UAW picketing activities at Iowa Deere sites A Polk County judge has denied Deere & Co.’s petition to limit picketing activities outside of the company’s Des Moines-area facilities. Meanwhile, a temporary injunction remains in place for picketing workers in Scott County.