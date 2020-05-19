Demand for donor blood has returned. Donors have not.

“Schools and churches mostly don’t have the space, or the population is simply not present. Many people are working from home or in reduced-staff situations. Having a mobile donor is not the priority it used to be,” Hess said. “So we have to get creative. We have to find a way to reach out to donors and ask them to donate at our centers.”

MVRBC local locations are at 3600 16th St. in Moline, 5500 Lakeview Parkway in Davenport, as well as 13420 Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Hess said getting creative included reaching out to traditional mobile donors and asking them to come to a center. MVRBC also has offered $5 gift cards.

“What we’ve really started to stress is the fact COVID-19 patients have a need for blood,” Hess said. “Giving blood has always offered people a chance to help others. Now you can help people fighting this virus.”

MVRBC officials stressed blood donors would be safe in the centers.

All staff and donors are required to wear a face covering while inside donor centers. Paper masks will be provided for those who don’t have a mask or facial covering.