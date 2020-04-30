Dementia, Alzheimer's present difficult challenges for Quad-City families during COVID-19

“We miss the contact. It’s very emotional talking to her on the phone. Sometimes, in the last week and a half, sometimes I do not even call her on the phone because it’s just too hard,” she said, fighting back tears.

“It is very hard on us. Like we said, we went down there every day and we took her different places and that. And now we can’t see her.”

Pappas thinks long-term care facilities will be the last areas to reopen to the public. The elderly may have it the toughest during the pandemic of all the groups, he said.

“I think as this thing drags on we are going to see more and more behaviors, not only in the residents with dementia and Alzheimer's but in the general senior population.”

One good thing is that none of the four facilities have had a resident test positive for COVID-19.

So far, two staff at Friendship Manor have and one staff member each at Overlook Village and Garner Silvercrest.

“Certainly this is a hard time for our memory care folks, and especially for their families,” Ward said. “I don’t know that we will know the full effect that this type of isolation will have on our people living with dementia until we get through this time.”