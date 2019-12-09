Few people in Davenport want to talk about using or selling CBD products — the edibles and oils containing cannabidiol.
CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana and is directly derived from the hemp plant. Retail outlets carrying various CBD products are common throughout Davenport.
"People don't want to talk about the CBD you see everywhere because I don't know if anyone really knows what's legal or illegal in the state of Iowa," said Joe Staub, owner of Have a Heart in Davenport. "Here's the simple way to know: The state does not — at this time, at least — distinguish between hemp and marijuana."
Staub knows the law. Have a Heart is one of five legal medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.
"Hemp is illegal. So CBD is illegal. The only place it is legal to sell CBD is in one of the licensed dispensaries. And the only way to legally buy any product containing CBD is to have a state-issued medical card," Staub said.
Staub said enforcing the law is "another matter."
"It is my understanding that is up to individual municipalities to enforce the law," Staub said. "So some places have CBD and other places don't.
"Right now, it doesn't make any sense. But if the letter of the law was followed, they would have to be shutting down places all over."
The letter of the law was followed recently in one place.
Lacie Navin, the owner of Your CBD Store in Ankeny, Iowa, was arrested last Wednesday, Dec. 4 as part of a Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force investigation into businesses selling CBD in the Polk County area.
Lt. Heath Osberg of the Polk County Sheriff's Department, and the member of the MINE task force, said Navin was arrested after " ... multiple complaints about multiple businesses in the area."
According to multiple media outlets, Navin's arrest was the first in the state of someone selling CBD over the counter. Osberg couldn't confirm that and said arrests for CBD possession is not uncommon throughout the state.
Osberg also said CBD is not the focus of the MINE task force. MINE is a collection of officers from 16 different law enforcement agencies — partially funded through federal grants — dedicated to drug enforcement.
"We were responding to multiple complaints about multiple businesses in the Polk County area," he explained. "MINE does respond to complaints and we checked out what was going on.
"We went to the businesses in question and warned them if they had CBD products they needed to get rid of them. Most of the businesses complied with that request."
According to Osberg, officers from MINE purchased products from Navin's store on two occasions. Products purchased included CBD gummies and lotion as well as hemp extract oil.
Navin was arrested two days after the second purchase and charged with two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to pay tax on an unlawful substance.
The Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch Argus approached a number of retailers selling CBD products about the arrest asking if there were fears of a larger state-wide crackdown. All declined to comment.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said there has been no change in the county's enforcement or prosecution of those selling CBD products. He also stated there's been no pressure from the state to change the local policies.
In July Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said state agencies were "flooded" with calls about Iowa's laws concerning CBD products. At that time he clarified the state's stance on CBD, noting if it hasn't " ... been prescribed to you by an Iowa doctor, you are breaking the law by buying and selling CBD products."
Miller stressed current Iowa law does not recognize any difference between CBD products and marijuana — except for registered CBD patients. Miller said anyone buying or selling CBD products could face criminal charges at the discretion of local authorities.
"Of course, that law is probably going to change in January, and that may clear things up a bit," Staub said.
The Iowa Hemp Act signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow Iowa farmers to grow hemp and decriminalizes any product containing 0.3 percent or less THC — the psychotropic drug in marijuana.
But that law won't fully take effect until the federal government approves Iowa’s rules on growing and selling hemp products. Those rules are still being written. The new law is expected to finally take full effect in late 2019 or early 2020.
Staub said the law is important for another reason.
"When you buy CBD oil from some place in Davenport you really don't know what you're getting — we are talking about a crazy unregulated market," he said. "When you buy from a licensed dispensary, you are buying a product that's been through the University of Iowa testing labs and evaluated.
"Having some kind of regulation in place is important to protect the safety of the people buying the products."
