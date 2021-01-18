Despite the pandemic, Quad-City Symphony concerts play on

"The hardest part of my job right now is the level of uncertainty in which we must operate which is unlike anything I've ever experienced," he said. "To survive during this, one must become very flexible and willing to change things rapidly."

Other impacts:

• All staff members have been retained. "I wouldn't say that it's a miracle, but we've paid attention and jumped on everything to stabilize the institution," Baxter said.

• To allow for social distancing, the size of the orchestra has been reduced to around 40 members, about half its typical size. Musicians have been paid to the extent possible, including for canceled concerts.

• To date, six concerts have been canceled and five have been postponed. Of the postponed, three have already occurred.

• A coronavirus task force of board members, including several with health expertise, staff and musicians, was formed early-on to consult with the Scott County Health Department and advise on how to proceed from a safety standpoint.