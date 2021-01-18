Despite the pandemic, Quad-City Symphony concerts play on

Of all the shuffling, rescheduling and reimagining the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has had to do since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, no task was more challenging than staging the Quad-City Bank & Trust Co. Riverfront Pops concert in September.
An in-depth, online survey was created, sent out and tabulated to gauge audience preferences. The date was changed. The location was changed. The size of the orchestra was reduced. On-site vendors were canceled. Large quantities of masks and hand sanitizer were purchased. To allow for social distancing, a detailed grid pattern was drawn out on the ground, spacing out groups of two, six and 10, and attendees were required to purchase reserved seats, just like in a theater. Literally every component of the concert had to be changed.
And when the cannons roared and the fireworks soared, it was for a crowd of just 2,000, about one-fourth the typical 7,000.
"But all things considered, it was highly successful," Brian Baxter, executive director of the orchestra association, said. Producing the Pops was a testimony to how hard the organization would work, how far it would go, how committed it is to filling its mission of bringing symphonic music to the public.
It was a statement that despite the obstacles, the 104-year-old institution, one of the oldest continually performing orchestras in the country, was "not disappearing, was not just packing it in," Baxter said.
"We have to be doing something. We have to be engaged with the community."
The impact of COVID-19 began with the cancellation of the last regular-season Masterworks Concert in March.
For the first 2020-21 Masterworks concert in October, patrons were offered a choice of digital access or a very limited number of in-person seats at the Adler Theatre on Saturday night. (The normal Sunday concert at Centennial Hall was not/is not being offered.)
To do this, staff had to re-issue tickets for different seating arrangements to keep audience groups socially distanced, and had to physically tape off seats and rows, from the main floor through the balcony.
Some long-time ticket holders have held the same seats for decades, so this was a big change.
Other changes included reduced orchestra size, no intermission, no concessions, masks required and assignment of a specific entry time by section.
For the second and third Masterworks concerts and through the end of February, concerts will be digital only. Limited in-person attendance will resume when conditions warrant.
"It's exhausting," Baxter said of trying to juggle all the possibilities.
With digital only, patrons buy a ticket for an online recording, available at a specific time. This results in decreased earned income because the cost of digital access is less and two people (or more) can watch/listen for the price of one.
Impact on attendance, earned income
Overall, attendance at Masterworks concerts (digital and limited in-person) is running about 50% compared to normal and, from March through December, earned income from tickets was down 69% ($470,000) compared to the same period in 2019, Baxter said.
To help fill the gap, the symphony has received a $221,400 loan from the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES Act. It has applied for full forgiveness but hasn't received an answer yet.
In addition, the symphony received three grants totaling $48,400 from the Iowa Arts Council designated for COVID-19-related expenses.
Financial help also has come from the private sector, both individuals and institutions, including the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, Modern Woodmen, US Bank, and the Hubbell-Waterman and Bechtel trusts.
Symphony patrons have been patient with the changes, Baxter said. In instances when concerts that were canceled, about 48% of ticket holders donated back the cost of their tickets.
"The hardest part of my job right now is the level of uncertainty in which we must operate which is unlike anything I've ever experienced," he said. "To survive during this, one must become very flexible and willing to change things rapidly."
Other impacts:
• All staff members have been retained. "I wouldn't say that it's a miracle, but we've paid attention and jumped on everything to stabilize the institution," Baxter said.
• To allow for social distancing, the size of the orchestra has been reduced to around 40 members, about half its typical size. Musicians have been paid to the extent possible, including for canceled concerts.
• To date, six concerts have been canceled and five have been postponed. Of the postponed, three have already occurred.
• A coronavirus task force of board members, including several with health expertise, staff and musicians, was formed early-on to consult with the Scott County Health Department and advise on how to proceed from a safety standpoint.
• Two bright spots: The Students @ Symphony program that typically provides free admission to a concert for about 1,000 was converted to digital access that has served 9,081 students in just the first half of the season. "This is really a compelling success," Baxter said.
The Private Lesson Program was relaunched from school-based to hybrid in-person or digital access, resulting in an enrollment of 66 students, a 40% increase over goal.
• Fun. Yes, fun. Volunteers for Symphony is hosting a virtual trivia night on Jan. 21; LoPiez Pizza, Davenport, is donating 10% of proceeds from sales of its Sonata Slices during January; and Gnar City Clothing is donating $10 from the sale of every QCSO-LoPiez Sonata Slice T-shirt.
"There's still a lot going on," Baxter said. "We're doing as much as we can as safely as we can. I feel optimistic that the orchestra will sustain itself and persevere until such time as audiences can once again be standing shoulder-to-shoulder at the Adler Theatre and Centennial Hall," he said.