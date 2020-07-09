Despite virus spike, PPE supply in the Quad-Cities is still good

As cases of COVID-19 increase nationally and in the Quad-Cities, supplies of personal protection equipment, or PPE, "may begin to tighten again a little bit," Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday.
The future "remains to be seen," he said.
When the pandemic first hit hard, there were critical shortages, prompting the reuse of some items that normally would have been single-use and fueling fears of personal safety among some workers.
