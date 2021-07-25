DeWitt asks RAGBRAI riders: can you handle us?

Once DeWitt got the green light, volunteers on an executive planning committee started meeting weekly to plan how the town of 5,200 people would entertain and accommodate quadrupling in size overnight.

And planning for hosting thousands of people required creative solutions.

For example, one problem to solve was how to accommodate bikers that will be desperately looking for a shower after a long day of riding.

A downtown car wash, the Shine Shed, took up the mantle, and plans to trade cars for bikers this weekend, transforming into a shower station for 24 hours.

Chair of campgrounds and sanitation Kim Broders called owner-operator Matt Trujillo with the idea, and he wanted to go for it. Trujillo said him and his family have been putting in overtime – often eating dinner at the car wash – to build and test out different shower configurations.

The car wash will set up six shower heads in each of three stalls, and put up PVC pipe and tarp walls for privacy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He expects to wash more than 1,000 riders on Friday and Saturday at his 11th Street location. One difference from more traditional traveling showers, he said, is that car washes can run hot water the entire time.