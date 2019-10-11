On a vacant lot in one of Davenport’s poorest neighborhoods in the west central part of the …

One Eighty might not be a household word, but it's getting there.

As soon as One Eighty staff and volunteers started moving into the former St. Joseph's prope…

The property at the corner of Davenport's 6th and Marquette streets has long been a center f…

You would be hard-pressed to find another school anywhere in the Quad-Cities that has been t…

For the better part of a year, Tana Odean and seven other women met in the basement of the D…

Diocesan stats

The Diocese of Davenport has 77 parishes. Of those, 48 have a resident pastor and 29 have a non-resident pastor.

The total population in the diocese is 794,651 people. Of those, 94,225 are Catholic.

Parishes in Scott County are:

Bettendorf: Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney.

Davenport: Holy Family, Our Lady of Victory, Sacred Heart Cathedral, S. Alphonsus, St. Anthony, St. Mary, St. Paul the Apostle.

Blue Grass: St. Andrew.

Buffalo: St. Peter.

LeClaire: Our Lady of the River.

Long Grove: St. Ann.

— Diocese of Davenport, December, 2017