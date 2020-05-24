Diocese of Davenport churches slowly begin to open - first, for private prayer

Everyone must wear face protection. No more than 10 people may be in the church at any one time. There will be no public celebration of the Mass. “The celebration outside of Mass of baptisms, weddings, and funerals can include up to ten people. Adoration chapels remain closed,” Zinkula said.

The second step resumes public Masses with some restrictions. “Now that the churches are reopened, the data from the Iowa Department of Public Health will be monitored, and if it continues to show a downward trend for 14 days, we will begin to celebrate public Masses once again,” Zinkula said.

At that time, public worship may take place at the discretion of the pastor if physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting can be maintained, with everyone wearing face protection.

“Those who are at a greater risk of infection due to age and/or health condition should stay home,” he said.

Participants can maintain six-foot distancing by sitting in every third pew and horizontally apart from other households. “Distancing also should be maintained while gathering, during the Communion procession, and following the Mass," Zinkula said. "Singing should be omitted.”