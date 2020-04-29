Disaster Recovery Fund tops $1 million in contributions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund surpassed $1 million in contributions to support the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Activated by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation six weeks ago with lead contributions from the foundation, United Way of the Quad-Cities, and Regional Development Authority, the recovery fund is targeted to support non-profits providing basic needs to vulnerable populations.

The nonprofits helped during second round of grants included Milestones Area Agency on Aging in Davenport, which supports seniors seeking independent lives. The non-profit provides nutritious meals for isolated and home-bound seniors by implementing critical safety steps to keep these seniors safe and healthy.

In the first week of the fund’s activation, United Way of the Quad-Cities Board Chairperson Linda Bowers contributed a $50,000 challenge gift to spur local, individual, and business giving to the fund.

Bowers contributed an additional $50,000 challenge to the Quad Cities so the fund can continue to meet basic needs for most-vulnerable people during the pandemic. The next $50,000 donated to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar.