It's nearly Independence Day, which means the chances are good that you or your neighbors will light off things that go boom in the night. But while people may enjoy the fiery and colorful pomp and circumstance of the holiday, four-legged family members probably do not.
Moline PetSmart store leader Stephanie McKune says this definitely is the time of year when people are looking for ways to comfort their dog. Whether the pup is new to the family or the anxiety is new to the pup, McKune and other area experts say there are a lot of options folks can try.
Experts stressed the need to give your pet a safe space indoors in an area that is the most quiet, even if that's the basement. If the dog is kennel-trained, McKune suggests getting the pup into the kennel and maybe placing a blanket over it.
When it comes to products, McKune recommends ThunderShirts, which are vest-like jackets that are "kind of like a swaddle" and have essentially the same effect on pets as swaddling has on babies.
“I have had very few people say that it doesn't work for their dog,” she said.
McKune said ThunderShirts run between $20 to $50, depending on the size and color.
PetSmart also offers calming chews in a few flavors, as well as collars, toys and diffusers that release pheromones.
“It's kind of like lavender for people,” McKune said. “It just kind of calms you.”
These products also range from about $20 to $50 — “no more than $50 for even the most expensive thing,” McKune said.
Dr. John Weigandt, a veterinarian at River Bend Animal Clinic in Moline, also recommends ThunderShirts or similar products.
“A lot of dogs kind of like that feeling,” he said. "It really does work.”
Veterinarians may prescribe anti-anxiety medications and supplements for pups with mild to moderate anxiety, but many of them only work well once they have built up in a pet's system, Weigandt said.
For a pet that is very panicky, trying to escape the house or being destructive, Weigandt suggests some “higher-order products” prescribed by a veterinarian such as Sileo, a gel for dogs that suffer from noise aversion.
“It's not your least expensive option,” Weigandt said, but “it works, like, right now.”
While fireworks may cause dogs to panic, and it may be difficult to watch, for the most part, “as long a they're in a good, temperature-controlled environment,” Weigandt said, it is unlikely they will cause themselves physical harm.
But “(we'd) certainly like to keep them calm if we can."
Here are some other tips on calming your pup that area experts had to offer:
• Make sure your fencing is secure. If you are in an un-fenced area, make sure your pup is on a leash with a collar or harness it cannot slip out of, even if your dog typically does not need a leash.
"Panicked dogs will run and keep running, and too many people lose their dogs in these situations," said Julie King, assistant manager and training coordinator at Contented Canines, a dog school in Moline.
• Make sure your pet's identification is up-to-date. According to a news release from Kings Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, ideal identification includes a tag as well as a microchip. Be sure the chip is registered on a site such as petmicrochiplookup.org.
• Pet-proof your home. When pets are scared, some "may become destructive, so be sure to remove anything from reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed or eaten," the news release states.
• Prepare as early as you can. While that ship has sailed for this year's festivities, King suggests to begin conditioning your dog to loud noises when they are young. Dog schools such as Contented Canines or trainers such as those at PetSmart can help owners condition pups to potentially loud, random noises.
At Contented Canines, King said owner and head trainer Kim Lindquist suggests doing "things like opening and closing cupboards and drawers, softly at first but then gradually louder until you are able to slam the door without your dog reacting," she said.
"Start soft, feeding your dog from your hand as you do it, and then gradually increase the intensity of the noise. If at any time your dog becomes stressed," she said, "go back to a level that the dog is comfortable with. This takes a lot of repetitions over time to be successful."
McKune said PetSmart offered a seminar usually in June to help your pet cope with stress and anxiety. Keep an eye out at the store for event flyers next year.
If all else fails, just spend time with your pet.
“Just kind of be there for them when they're scared," McKune said.
