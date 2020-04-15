Doggedly following COVID-19 recommendations, Humane Society of Scott County volunteers walk pooches

“Without volunteers, especially at a time like this, it would be sad around the shelter,” Wille said. “We do have paid staff, but they are there for the stuff that’s not so fun: feed them, clean up after them, give meds.”

Nicholson, a board member and longtime volunteer at the shelter (she and her husband adopted two of their four dogs from the Humane Society), said she loves taking the dogs for strolls.

“I decided I wanted to give back to the shelter that had cared for our two dogs prior to us adopting them,” she said. After she became a dog walker, “It just became an utter addiction. I love it.”

“Animals in our care need enrichment,” Nicholson said. “Our volunteers have been just amazing.”

Gloves, treats, leashes and even “poo bags” are sanitized.

“We sanitize everything before anybody uses it, and after use, too,” Nicholson said.

Three volunteers come for every shift, but only one enters the shelter. “We stay outside,” Dixon explained. “Then the dogs are bought out to each volunteer, and all along the distance is respected between the volunteers.”