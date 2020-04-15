Doggedly following COVID-19 recommendations, Humane Society of Scott County volunteers walk pooches

Lori Dixon of Davenport heads toward the park with a dog while Jo Nicholson, also of Davenport, heads in a different direction down the sidewalk with another pooch.
It isn’t that Dixon and Nicholson don’t get along, or that the dogs don’t like each other.
The two women are among 17 dedicated dog walkers at the Humane Society of Scott County who abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
Ryan Wille, development manager for the Humane Society, said the dog walkers are coming in a revolving schedule.
“They’re practicing their (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and social distancing," he said. "And they’re making sure the dogs get enough attention.”
When dogs are in the shelter for a long time, they become institutionalized, Wille said, so the walkers “make sure the dogs have a human touch. They’re doing everything from sitting in their kennel with them to petting them to taking them for a walk.”
“Without volunteers, especially at a time like this, it would be sad around the shelter,” Wille said. “We do have paid staff, but they are there for the stuff that’s not so fun: feed them, clean up after them, give meds.”
Nicholson, a board member and longtime volunteer at the shelter (she and her husband adopted two of their four dogs from the Humane Society), said she loves taking the dogs for strolls.
“I decided I wanted to give back to the shelter that had cared for our two dogs prior to us adopting them,” she said. After she became a dog walker, “It just became an utter addiction. I love it.”
“Animals in our care need enrichment,” Nicholson said. “Our volunteers have been just amazing.”
Gloves, treats, leashes and even “poo bags” are sanitized.
“We sanitize everything before anybody uses it, and after use, too,” Nicholson said.
Three volunteers come for every shift, but only one enters the shelter. “We stay outside,” Dixon explained. “Then the dogs are bought out to each volunteer, and all along the distance is respected between the volunteers.”
Nicholson, for example, may be the one to go in and get a dog out and puts the dog in the kennel. “The person goes and gets the dog and takes the dog for a walk or goes into the kennel and visits with the dog.”
“We have this really nice routine in place because we’re able to practice social distancing because of the kennels,” Nicholson said.
Everyone has their own routes, she said. “One will walk over to the park, one will walk up the sidewalk,” Nicholson said. Each spends 15-30 minutes with each dog.
Some family groups are volunteers, Nicholson said.
“It’s a great family activity they can do together," she said. "And it teaches kids about volunteering.”
The volunteers have completed orientation and mentoring, she said — processes temporarily halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would love volunteers in the future,” Nicholson said. “We want to make sure volunteers are prepped and ready to go. Post-COVID we will be training more.”
The volunteers walk all sorts of dogs, including pit mixes, a Rottweiler, a hound mix, an Australian shepherd mix — mostly medium-size dogs.
“We are still trying to adopt out because we’re still getting animals in.”
The shelter continues to do adoptions by appointment, with applications at hssc.us.
The process may have changed, but Dixon’s motivation remains the same. “I want to offer the dogs some normalcy. Every dog gets adopted eventually.
“What hasn’t changed is getting them out, letting them be a dog, letting them use the restroom — they have their dignity too — outside,” she said. “Let them play, let them look at you.
“It’s a stepping stone until they are adopted and loved and cared for.”
