Don Rhyne, longtime anchor at WOC, dies at 84

Thom Cornelis had no trouble recalling the many years he spent with Don Rhyne, the longtime WOC television news anchor.

Rhyne, 84, died Monday. He had been in failing health for some time, Cornelis said.

The two, who originally met on the news trail as competitors, quickly became friends over the years. Especially after Cornelis moved to what is now KWQC in 1984. Cornelis regularly visited Rhyne at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport until COVID-19 precautions recently prevented such visits.

For Cornelis, the thing that may have summed up the relationship best was how Rhyne treated him when he joined the station as sports anchor after leaving WQAD in 1984.

“I knew Don even before I switched stations in ‘84,” Cornelis said. “I was doing news for a little bit. We covered a lot of stories together. We became pretty good friends, golfing buddies and other what-nots.”

But when Cornelis switched stations, Rhyne really came through.

“He made my transition very smooth,” Cornelis recalled. “He welcomed me with open arms, introduced me to everybody at the station. After Day One, I was no longer the competition. I was part of the team. That always meant a lot to me.”