Don Rhyne, WOC longtime anchor, dies at 84

Thom Cornelis had no trouble recalling the many years he spent with Don Rhyne, the longtime WOC news anchor.
Rhyne, 84, died Tuesday. He had been in failing health for some time, Cornelis said.
The two, who originally met on the news trail as competitors, quickly became friends over the years. Especially after Cornelis moved to what is now KWQC in 1984. Cornelis regularly visited him at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport until CVID-19 precautions recently prevented such visits.
For Cornelis, the thing that may have best summed up the relationship best was how Rhyne treated him when he joined the station as sports anchor after leaving WQAD in 1984.
“I knew Don even before I switched stations in ‘84,” Cornelis said. “I was doing news for a little bit. We covered a lot of stories together. We became pretty good friends, golfing buddies and other what-nots.”
But when Cornelis switched stations is when Rhyne really came through.
“He made my transition very smooth,” recalled Cornelis. “He welcomed me with open arms, introduced me to everybody at the station. After Day One, I was no longer the competition. I was part of the team. That always meant a lot to me.”
Cornelis remembers an”old-school journalist who took a lot of pride in getting the story right … and getting the story on the air.”
“It started with his radio days first, then he transitioned into television,” Cornelis said. “That kind of journalism is kind of lost sometimes. He always respected his sources, and they in turn respected him. That’s why he got the scoop and the story quite a bit.”
His 27 years on the air also impressed his old friend. “To stay on the air all those years, you gotta have staying power,” Cornelis said. “And he had that.”
Cornelis also remembered Rhyne’s quick wit. “Kind of a sarcastic touch to him if you didn't know him,” Cornelis said.
Recalling monthly visits in recent years, Cornelis said even amid ailing health, “he still had that sharp wit. He could still cut you down when he thought you needed it.”
Diabetes affected the Sterling native’s eyesight in his latter years, Cornelis said.
“I am glad to say we were friends to the end,” Cornelis said.
Rhyne started working at WOC in 1962 and became anchor pretty quickly.
Not many remain from his days at the station now. He retired in 1989.
Paula Sands, who at age 25 started working on the nightly news with Rhyne during the 1980s, remembers him as the "Dean of the Quad-Cities TV market."
"He always treated me with kindness and respect, guiding me in my writing and delivery with the kind of instruction I couldn't get anywhere else,” she said on KWQC's website. "It sure is hard to lose the old guard of our broadcasting profession."
