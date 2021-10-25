Downtown Bettendorf Business Women ornaments feature new I-74 bridge

Female business owners in Bettendorf are working hard to make their Christmas ornaments for a cause in time for the holiday season.

The Downtown Bettendorf Business Women organization's 2021 ornaments feature the new I-74 bridge, stretching proudly across the Mississippi River. The old bridge sits behind its replacement. Local artist Atlanta Dawn painted the original picture that is on the ornaments.

A total of 300 ornaments will go on sale Nov. 1 at downtown Bettendorf businesses for $15, cash or check only. Participating businesses include Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, Concept Bath, Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, Tango Salon and WITHIN Interior Design Studio.

The money raised from ornament sales will go towards the Debe LaMar Scholarship for Young Women in Business, with two $500 scholarships going to Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley High School for young women heading into higher education or pursuing a trade to grow a business, and the Jefferson/Lourdes Neighborhood Project.

