Dredging begins soon at West Lake Park

Despite some early weather-related delays, work has continued on the restoration project at West Lake Park in Davenport.

The four lakes at the Scott County-owned complex have been drained, and many passersby on the nearby Interstate 280 have been getting the incorrect impression that work has stalled, said Roger Kean, executive director of the Scott County Conservation Office.

"The biggest thing going on right now is the watershed ponds, which you don't see from the interstate," Kean said in early November. "Hopefully, we'll get that completed in the next month."

As the watershed work wraps up, the focus will turn to dredging of two highly silted ponds on the 620-acre property. Shoreline stabilization and improved fish habitats also are on the agenda.

Dredging of the sediment at Blue Grass and Railroad lakes will begin as the schedule was designed — when the ground is good and firm and heavy equipment can access the lake beds without getting stuck in mud.

When the park was built in the 1960s, he said, sediment control was largely non-existent. The effects of insufficient controls are particularly evident at Blue Grass Lake, which is the western-most lagoon. The whole thing will have to be dredged.