After a few isolated morning showers, today will be another sunny and dry day with low humidity according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to around 80.

The dry weather will continue through mid-week with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.