Duck City Bistro chef earns top honor

A local chef has earned top honors from the Iowa Restaurant Association.

Jeremy Moskowitz, chef/co-owner of Duck City Bistro, 115 E. 3rd St, Davenport, was named the chef of the year Thursday from the Des Moines-based organization.

The organization will present its annual state hospitality awards on Nov. 16 at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines.

Moskowitz has been executive chef of Duck City for 19 years and has owned the restaurant since 2012 when his father, Charles, handed over the business.

Duck City opened in 1991 and has received a three diamond rating from AAA.

It has become a popular destination for PGA golfers during the John Deere Classic, including professional golfer Pat Perez, who orders the same thing every time, the stuffed pork chop.

"Every time it gets bigger and bigger," Perez said during the 2019 John Deere Classic.

In addition to the ceremony featuring the honorees, the association will host its annual tasting gala, which is open to the public and runs from 4-5 p.m., with the ceremony running from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

