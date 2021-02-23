Eagle numbers along river are down, but overall trend is up or stable

What the numbers do mean is that eagles weren't hanging out along the Mississippi River in big numbers in January, they said.

And even in McKay's lower numbers there was the good news that immature birds, or the eagles' replacement population, made up a healthy 34.2% of the birds he counted. Last year that number was down.

Shepherd said that state-wide, 2021 "was definitely a lower year."

All told, there were under 2,000 eagles counted state-wide, she said. "That's one of the lower counts in the last 10 years, but we are not concerned," she said.

Temperatures during the counting dates in January were relatively mild, "which leads to them being more spread out," she said.

The Iowa DNR uses two sets of data to gauge eagle health — the midwinter survey along rivers and a nesting survey. "The results of both surveys suggest that the bald eagles that nest and/or winter in Iowa have stable or increasing numbers," Shepherd wrote in her 2020 status summary.

Fessett said the same is true in Illinois. "We know that, overall, eagles are increasing. We are seeing them everywhere, and the adult-to-juvenile ratio is running about 60-40.

Why the fluctuation, and what about their food?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}