Early voting sites for Scott County remain up in the air

With a little more than 50 days until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, locations for in-person early voting in Scott County remain up in the air.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz is holding off on making a decision about opening satellite locations for in-person early voting, due to the pandemic.
Some previously used sites, including the Bettendorf Public Library, will not let election workers in because of COVID-19-related concerns, Moritz said.
"Bettendorf library has said I can’t come into their facility," Moritz said. "Normally, we would be in a room upstairs," but it is now being used to quarantine returned library materials for 72 hours before they are put back on shelves.
"The only place we could be is their lobby, which is not big enough for any early voting site," Moritz said.
Library Director Sue Sharp could not be reached for comment Friday.
Moritz said she is holding off on "making a hard decision" about early-voting locations until after a state deadline for submitting petitions for satellite absentee voting stations to provide in-person absentee voting.
County auditors in Iowa are not required to provide satellite stations. County residents have until 5 p.m. Sept. 17 to request a satellite station. The petition must contain signatures of at least 100 eligible electors living in the precinct.
"After Sept. 17, we'll see how many early requests there are and make a determination," Moritz said. "I don’t want to confuse voters right now when voters are already pretty confused."
She cited four lawsuits filed in the state challenging pre-filled absentee ballot applications.
"People are really, really confused, which is harder to get them to vote, and the less trust they have in the election," Mortiz said. "My job is to build trust and confidence."
Moritz said she hopes to provide four locations for satellite absentee voting available at least one week before the election, "but depends on people letting us in because of COVID."
Scott County voters, though, can begin in-person absentee voting starting Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the first-floor boardroom at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport.
The state's top election officials anticipate four out of five Iowa voters will vote via absentee in the Nov. 3 election.
That would match the absentee vote in the June primary that shattered turnout records. More than 531,000 Iowans voted in the primary, with about 110,000 of them voting in person.
The Secretary of State’s Office last week mailed absentee ballot request forms to about 2 million active voters in an effort to reduce the potential for COVID-19 spread at in-person voting sites.
Moritz said her office had 35,000 absentee ballot requests as of Thursday, and expects anywhere for 60,000 to 70,000 requests for an absentee ballot.
