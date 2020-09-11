Early voting sites for Scott County remain up in the air

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a little more than 50 days until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, locations for in-person early voting in Scott County remain up in the air.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz is holding off on making a decision about opening satellite locations for in-person early voting, due to the pandemic.

Some previously used sites, including the Bettendorf Public Library, will not let election workers in because of COVID-19-related concerns, Moritz said.

"Bettendorf library has said I can’t come into their facility," Moritz said. "Normally, we would be in a room upstairs," but it is now being used to quarantine returned library materials for 72 hours before they are put back on shelves.

"The only place we could be is their lobby, which is not big enough for any early voting site," Moritz said.

Library Director Sue Sharp could not be reached for comment Friday.

Moritz said she is holding off on "making a hard decision" about early-voting locations until after a state deadline for submitting petitions for satellite absentee voting stations to provide in-person absentee voting.