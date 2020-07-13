Earth Day celebration is July 18
Earth Day celebration is July 18

Exhibits, interactive displays, demonstrations, children's activities and live music will be part of an Earth Day celebration scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport.

Participants will be able to experience what Quad-City residents are doing to protect planet Earth.

The celebration originally was scheduled for April 22, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety at Saturday's event, everyone is asked to wear a face covering and practice at least six feet of social distancing.

The event is sponsored by the Environmental Forum and Progressive Action for the Common Good with a grant from the Mark W. Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies.

