Earth Day celebration is July 18

Exhibits, interactive displays, demonstrations, children's activities and live music will be part of an Earth Day celebration scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport.

Participants will be able to experience what Quad-City residents are doing to protect planet Earth.

The celebration originally was scheduled for April 22, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety at Saturday's event, everyone is asked to wear a face covering and practice at least six feet of social distancing.

The event is sponsored by the Environmental Forum and Progressive Action for the Common Good with a grant from the Mark W. Schwiebert Fund for Environmental Studies.

