Earth Day events in April and May include a number of cleanups that need volunteers

Earth Day is April 22, and there are plenty of things in which Quad-City residents can be involved, including a number of cleanups.

In Davenport, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be the Riverfront Refresher Spring cleanup co-hosted by the Riverfront Improvement Commission and the Davenport City Council.

Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, said for anyone who couldn’t give four hours, “we’ll take whatever time you have.” There will actually be two shifts, 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, he added.

“We’re meeting up at the Freight House,” Ahrens said. “We’ll have all the supplies, goggles, vests, gloves, tongs and bags. We’re going to fan out and pick up all that is left over from the winter.”

The cleanup will run from Centennial Park, past River Heritage Park and along the train tracks and the recreational trail.

Ahrens said many people already had signed up but more were needed.