Earth Day events in April and May include a number of cleanups that need volunteers

Earth Day is April 22, and there are plenty of things in which Quad-City residents can be involved, including a number of cleanups.
In Davenport, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be the Riverfront Refresher Spring cleanup co-hosted by the Riverfront Improvement Commission and the Davenport City Council.
Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, said for anyone who couldn’t give four hours, “we’ll take whatever time you have.” There will actually be two shifts, 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, he added.
“We’re meeting up at the Freight House,” Ahrens said. “We’ll have all the supplies, goggles, vests, gloves, tongs and bags. We’re going to fan out and pick up all that is left over from the winter.”
The cleanup will run from Centennial Park, past River Heritage Park and along the train tracks and the recreational trail.
Ahrens said many people already had signed up but more were needed.
“Coming out of the pandemic 2021 will be a very important year for reconnecting with Davenport’s riverfront,” he said. “We want to make sure we pave the way for that and we can get it to look as nice as it can be. We hope that the people who enjoy the park and the riverfront will keep it as clean as they find it.
In addition to picking up trash and debris, people also will do some mulching at Union Station and Modern Woodmen Park.
MidAmerican Energy has offered a number of extra volunteers who would like to participate as a downtown business and as a team-building exercise, Ahrens said. Some of those volunteers will paint the riverfront railing in LeClaire Park.
“We’re planning for a robust calendar of events,” Ahrens said. “We’re seeing people and groups starting to come in and plan for them, and we want everything to be in tip-top shape.”
Other cleanups around the area include:
- Invasive Species cleanup at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon April 24. RSVP at http://riveraction.org/node/673
Meet at the Deer Haven Shelter at 9 a.m. The purpose is to clear invasive species and brush until noon. To get there, go to the Loud Thunder Office at 19408 Loud Thunder Rd, Illinois City. Then follow the signs to the shelter. Anyone with loppers or hand saws is asked to bring them along as there will be a limited number available. River Action will provide gloves, water, and donuts. Questions should be directed to Noah Truesdell at ntruesdell@riveraction.org
- Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area Vegetation Removal from 9 a.m. to noon April 24. Participants can RSVP at http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/crow-creek-wildlife-management-area-vegetation-removal-42421
Partners of Scott County Watersheds and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need volunteers to help clear brush that has overtaken the entrance to the Crow Creek Wildlife Management.
In 2020, Partners of Scott County Watersheds adopted the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area near Mount Joy with the goal of making the area more accessible and appealing to visitors and improving the natural habitat.
Volunteers will use loppers and hand saws to remove small trees and woody plants along the west side of the property to make the lake more visible from the entrance. All tools will be provided as well as bags and litter grabbers to remove trash from the area. There will be something for all ages and skill levels. Adult supervision is required for those under 16. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes/boots, work gloves, hats, bug spray, and sunscreen.
- Nathant March Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 1. Volunteers can sign up at http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/nahant-marsh-2021-springcleanup-may-1-2021.
Volunteer jobs will include light trash pickup along the marsh drive and on Wapello Avenue, heavy-duty debris cleanup around adjacent properties and invasive species removal. Gloves, trash bags, litter tongs and water will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and sleeves, close-toed shoes, bug spray, sunscreen, and a hat.