East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'

In a lawsuit filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, Staes, Hampton police officer Ethan Bush, and two unknown officers, along with Asquini and Pena, are accused of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, as well as violations of the Illinois Constitution.

Butler, was outside the team’s chartered bus in a rest area near East Moline trying to take a selfie in front of an Illinois “Buckle Up, It’s the Law,” sign when, according to the lawsuit, officers took him down, held him at gunpoint, handcuffed him and even threatened to arrest him for resisting, going so far as to place him in the back of a squad car.

Butler eventually was released after officers realized they had made an error.

While he declined last week to say what police were doing there or offer any information, Bustos issued a press release Monday saying the incident was related to a manhunt for a fugitive.

In his press release Wednesday, Bustos said before the lawsuit was filed, the Sheriff’s Department was “unaware that any incident or use of force had occurred.”