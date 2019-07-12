EAST MOLINE – With an orange and white pom-pom in her hand, Cynthia Borgel eagerly flagged cars into her father's yard. Behind her, her son, Robert Deuth, made similar motions, circling with one arm and pointing with the other.
In a stream that ebbed and flowed, cars packed with John Deere Classic goers made their way down the gravel of 34th Avenue in East Moline on Friday, just off of Friendship Farm Road west of TPC Deere Run in Silvis. With the help of friends and family, the folks who live on the private road transform their yards into parking lots every year during the Classic – this year, for 20 bucks a spot.
“What we park in this yard, we get,” said Borgel, of Carbon Cliff.
They've been doing it “as long as it's been here,” Borgel said. “It was just a community thing that everybody just, you know, went together to park cars.”
Like other neighbors, Borgel and her family set up a canopy tent in the front yard for some shade, packed a cooler with drinks and stocked up on snacks for the occasion.
“The day of and the day before, we always put up our tents and get everything, you know, set up,” she said. “We hang out here and I get out there with my pom-poms and I flag cars in. We've got two lots full back in the back, and then we've got the front yard to get done.”
The amount of cars the yard will hold varies, but typically, it's about 30 to 40 out back, plus a handful in the front, Borgel said.
“I get out there and jump around like a fool,” Borgel said. But people love it. People tell her, “'You're the most fun person that we've seen out here, so we pulled in.'”
Borgel and her son said they enjoy seeing all of the people. Her son agreed. “It's fun getting to see your regulars come back every day,” Deuth said.
A few houses down and across the street, Rob Hodson was on parking duty outside of his parents' place.
“I've done it for like seven (years) now, I think,” he said. “My family on the end, there, kind of started it when it was brand new, and then it just followed. … It's a good time; everybody gets along. Afterwards, we'd have a few drinks or soda pops.”
Hodson said he enjoys seeing people and getting to spend time with his mom. “I like seeing people — how far they come,” he said. “It's neat to see that many people coming from far away to be here.”
The atmosphere also is fun. “Everybody gets together and we joke, and sometimes we get to dancing trying to wave cars in. It's fun; we have a good time.”
Some years, it can get a little competitive, Hodson said. Neighbors stand in the road, each directing cars toward their lots. After the cars turn this way or that, everyone returns to their waiting places on the edges of their yards.
The community uses the money for a road fund and more, as well as for vacations, cookouts, bills and the like.
“Everybody here has to take care of their own stuff,” Hodson said. “It's kind of annexed between the cities, so, that (money) helps out; it helps pay the taxes, it helps pay for the upgrades, the trash — everything else,” he said.
Eric Zmuda said the neighborhood has a road committee, a well committee and more. The dollars raised by the makeshift parking lots will go to the road, he said.
“We're just trying to fix the end of the road down there. This last winter was really, really rough on it,” he said.
Fixing a portion of the road would cost almost $10,000, he said. “We're going to try and get the recycled asphalt chips so it keeps all the dust down so it's better for everybody in the long run.”
Zmuda joined the effort four years ago when he bought his home, and he enjoys it. Classic week, he said, gives him a chance to spend time with his daughter, Lola, 6.
“I take my vacation from work during the tournament, so it's like a vacation for me. It's fun for her; it's fun for me. You get to meet a lot of interesting people,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.