Learn how to grill steakhouse-quality steaks and sides at home with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ cooking classes. There are five classes being offered in June. Classes include:
- The Instant Pot shows you how to use this popular cookware to prepare tasty entrees, complete dinners and desserts. Class will be 6-9 p.m. June 5 at the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 4452. Cost $49.
- Cast Iron Cookery highlights the versatility of cast iron pans by showing you how to craft an oven chicken and peach cobbler. You’ll also learn how to season your pan for easy maintenance. If you have a pan that needs properly seasoned bring it to class. Class will be 6-9 p.m. June 10 at the college’s West Davenport Center. Class ID 4485. Cost $49.
- Steaks, Rubs, and Marinades teaches you the grilling techniques and timing behind “restaurant quality” steaks. Learn to make mouth-watering New York strip steak, steak kabobs, grilled skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, herbed grilled wild mushrooms and twice baked potatoes with bacon and cheddar. Class will be 6-9 p.m. June 19 at the college’s West Davenport Center. Class ID 4521. Cost $49.
- Mediterranean Seafood Dinner brings the taste of the sea to your home with a three-course seafood dinner. Learn how to prepare an appetizer, salad and entrée featuring a variety of fish, mollusks and crustaceans. Class will be 6-9 p.m. June 23 at the former Button Factory Restaurant, 215 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine. Class ID 4733. Cost $69.
- Cooking with Fresh Herbs shows you how to store and cook with fresh herbs. Discover new recipes, including salads, drinks and desserts. Class will be 6-9 p.m. June 24 at the college’s West Davenport Center. Class ID 4435. Cost $49.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 888-336-3907.
