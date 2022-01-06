Eastern Iowa Project Linus chapter donates blankets to Kentucky tornado-affected children

Blankets made by local "blanketeers" are keeping kids warm and comfortable in Kentucky after they went through a horrible weather event.

The eastern Iowa Project Linus chapter sent 50 handmade blankets to tornado-struck areas of Kentucky, to go to children affected by the damage. Chapter coordinator Marjorie Rock said they answered a call made by national Project Linus chapter to mail blankets.

Blankets sent to the kids range from quilted to crocheted to fleece tie blankets, all with handmade elements. The chapter volunteers, or "blanketeers," make them in varying sizes for different age ranges, and the Kentucky chapter asked for every size except baby-sized.

"They got quite a variety," Rock said.

Project Linus is a national nonprofit that provides handmade blankets to children in need. Since its founding in 1995, the organization has donated more than 8 million blankets. The eastern Iowa chapter was founded in 2004 by Karen Brix of Grand Mound, Iowa.