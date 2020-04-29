Augustana College announces new scholarship for Quad-City students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Augustana College announced a new scholarship for Quad-City area students who apply over the summer, as COVID-19 has dulled some of the allure for many families of moving across the state or the country after high school.

Up to 50 high school graduates and transfer students from Rock Island, Scott, Mercer and Henry counties could receive the $2,000 Quad-City Promise Scholarship. Students must apply between May 1 and Aug. 31 and be admitted. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years.

“Augustana fully intends to open to live classes in September this year, in full compliance with CDC guidelines,” President Steven Bahls said during a press conference Wednesday. “Of course there’s a possibility the CDC won’t allow colleges to re-open … but we think there is a high chance we’ll be able to re-open.”

The national college admissions process has had some wrenches thrown in this year, first with the suspension of the code of ethics for college admissions and then with the new coronavirus emergency.

In this case, though, some of the changes to the code of ethics could help colleges react to the changing public health landscape.