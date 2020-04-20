Bettendorf schools make plans for late-summer graduation, prom

High School Principal Joy Kelly and Spelhaug reiterated that depending on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health departments, any sort of in-person ceremony might not be possible.

“We want to try it,” Kelly said. “We want to try to provide this opportunity to students and their families.”

Graduation was originally set for May 31. Spelhaug said the district still planned to confer diplomas that day, as students will have legally met the requirements of the state and board of education.

It could be as simple as mailing diplomas to students, or as celebratory as having a “parade of graduates.” Kelly said she felt strongly that some sort of celebratory event should happen on May 31, both to honor the date families have been counting on and celebrate those students who can’t or won’t attend the planned August ceremony.

Kelly also noted that all of the other ceremonies, celebrations and milestones that traditionally happen in May will be canceled, too. “I think we need to give them something to look forward to before Aug. 1,” she said.